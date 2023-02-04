The McGonigal Affair: Bribes, Blackmail & Betrayal

EXCLUSIVE! Zev names three more ex-FBI agents publicly tied to the McGonigal Affair - the biggest espionage scandal to hit the Federal Bureau of Investigations in decades. In addition to Charles McGonigal's two indictments centered on Oleg Deripaska and Albania, Zev reveals another former agent was found guilty of attempting to bribe the Puerto Rico gov…
Narativ with Zev Shalev (Audio)
Uncover the hidden forces shaping our world.
Zev applies his skills gained as a journalist and news executive for 30 years to give viewers and listeners an unparalleled view of events changing our world.
