Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev
Narativ with Zev Shalev (Audio)
The McGonigal Affair: Bribes, Blackmail & Betrayal
0:00
-34:05

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Narativ with Zev Shalev

The McGonigal Affair: Bribes, Blackmail & Betrayal

Zev Shalev's avatar
Zev Shalev
Feb 04, 2023
∙ Paid

EXCLUSIVE! Zev names three more ex-FBI agents publicly tied to the McGonigal Affair - the biggest espionage scandal to hit the Federal Bureau of Investigations in decades. In addition to Charles McGonigal's two indictments centered on Oleg Deripaska and Albania, Zev reveals another former agent was found guilty of attempting to bribe the Puerto Rico gov…

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Zev Shalev.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Zev Shalev · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture