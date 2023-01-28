The Mole with Special Guest Craig Unger

"Was Charles McGonigal Putin's mole inside the FBI's New York field office?" Zev asks on this week's podcast. McGonigal is the subject of two federal indictments and faces new claims he was involved in a $300 Million Kremlin oil scheme. If proven, this could be the biggest scandal in recent FBI history and may force the reopening of some historical case…
Narativ with Zev Shalev (Audio)
Uncover the hidden forces shaping our world.
Zev applies his skills gained as a journalist and news executive for 30 years to give viewers and listeners an unparalleled view of events changing our world.
Narativ is Where Truth Lives.Uncover the hidden forces shaping our world. Zev applies his skills gained as a journalist and news executive for 30 years to give viewers and listeners an unparalleled view of events changing our world. Narativ is Where Truth Lives.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes