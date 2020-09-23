The Most Dangerous Man in America?

Zev Shalev talks to investigative journalist Jean Guerrero whose new book 'Hatemonger' profiles Donald Trump's key advisor Stephen Miller, and traces his 'radicalization' from a young age. Two ways to support Narativ's independent journalism.1. Join our Patreon community for as little as $5/m (recommended tier is $10/m) click this link to join: Narativ…
Narativ with Zev Shalev (Audio)
Uncover the hidden forces shaping our world.
Zev applies his skills gained as a journalist and news executive for 30 years to give viewers and listeners an unparalleled view of events changing our world.
