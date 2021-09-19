Narativ with Zev Shalev

The Peddler
The Peddler

Sep 19, 2021
Narativ's investigation into why people aren't getting vaccinated brings us to the White Coat Summit and a mysterious peddler of lies. Todd Callender runs the notorious Vaxxchoice - an online sources of many of vaccination lies you hear on Fox News and other extreme media. At face value Callender is a concerned American citizen but our investigation led…

