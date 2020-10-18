Narativ with Zev Shalev

The Threat of Amy Coney Barrett 1
The Threat of Amy Coney Barrett 1

Zev Shalev
Oct 18, 2020
We look at the dark money being spent to recruit GOP voters in US churches using their private information. Documentarian Dr. Charles Kriel discusses his new film "People You May know" along with national political journalist Nina Burleigh and author of "The Trump Women: Part of The Deal" and Greg Olear author of "Dirty Rubles" and publisher of "Prevail…

