The Threat of Amy Coney Barrett 1

We look at the dark money being spent to recruit GOP voters in US churches using their private information. Documentarian Dr. Charles Kriel discusses his new film "People You May know" along with national political journalist Nina Burleigh and author of "The Trump Women: Part of The Deal" and Greg Olear author of "Dirty Rubles" and publisher of "Prevail…
Narativ with Zev Shalev (Audio)
Uncover the hidden forces shaping our world.
Zev applies his skills gained as a journalist and news executive for 30 years to give viewers and listeners an unparalleled view of events changing our world.
