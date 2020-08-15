Narativ with Zev Shalev

The Truth About Trump And Deutsche Bank 1
The Truth About Trump And Deutsche Bank 1

Zev Shalev
Aug 15, 2020
Germany's Deutsche Bank has had its fair share of controversial clients from Adolf Hitler's Third Reich to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, which made us wonder about the bank's affinity for Donald Trump.  New York Times business investigations editor David Enrich wrote the book about Deutsche Bank called "Dark Towers" and he's our guest with Lincoln's …

