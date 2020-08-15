The Truth About Trump And Deutsche Bank 1

Germany's Deutsche Bank has had its fair share of controversial clients from Adolf Hitler's Third Reich to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, which made us wonder about the bank's affinity for Donald Trump. New York Times business investigations editor David Enrich wrote the book about Deutsche Bank called "Dark Towers" and he's our guest with Lincoln's …
Narativ with Zev Shalev (Audio)
Uncover the hidden forces shaping our world.
Zev applies his skills gained as a journalist and news executive for 30 years to give viewers and listeners an unparalleled view of events changing our world.
