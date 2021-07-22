Tom Barrack Indicted and the Plot to Kill Khashoggi

The UAE and Saudi Arabia's influence over Donald Trump comes into sharp focus with two events: Thomas Barrack's arrest for spying for the UAE; and proof the Saudis used Israeli spy technology to hack the phones of Jamal Khashoggi's friends and family before and after his murder. Plus a whistle blower reveals another Israeli tech company has suspicious t…
Narativ with Zev Shalev (Audio)
Uncover the hidden forces shaping our world.
Zev applies his skills gained as a journalist and news executive for 30 years to give viewers and listeners an unparalleled view of events changing our world.
Narativ is Where Truth Lives.Uncover the hidden forces shaping our world. Zev applies his skills gained as a journalist and news executive for 30 years to give viewers and listeners an unparalleled view of events changing our world. Narativ is Where Truth Lives.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes