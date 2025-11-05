Trump Melts Down As Blue Wave Sweeps America; Supreme Court Poised to Kneecap Trump's Tariff Power Grab

Yesterday wasn’t just an election. It was a reckoning. Democrats swept every major contest from coast to coast while Trump melted down in real time, Canadian Maple MAGA collapsed as conservatives fled to competence, and voters sent an unmistakable message: the era of choosing character over chaos has arrived.

5️⃣ SCOTUS Skeptical on Trump Tariffs

The Supreme Court heard arguments on Trump’s sweeping tariffs and the justices—including conservatives—appeared deeply skeptical that the president has legal authority to tax nearly every American trading partner. Justice Sotomayor was blunt: “This is not a presidential power. It’s a congressional power.” Chief Justice Roberts openly questioned whether Trump’s unlimited interpretation violates the court’s “major questions doctrine.” Trump has collected $88 billion in tariffs through September and projects taking in $2.3 trillion over the next decade, but households are already paying an extra $1,300 to $2,400 annually for his economic experiment. The average tariff rate is higher than at any period since the Great Depression, and the court seems poised to pull the plug.

4️⃣ Blue Wave Obliterates MAGA in Historic Democratic Sweep

Virginia, New Jersey, New York City, California—Democrats swept the board in what amounts to a total MAGA repudiation. Abigail Spanberger won Virginia’s governorship by 15 points. Mikie Sherrill took New Jersey by 13. California voters approved Prop 50 to redraw congressional districts as a direct counter to Trump. Exit polls showed most voters disapproved of Trump, and 9 in 10 of those voters backed Democrats. Republicans spent only $1.3 million mentioning Trump in ads while Democrats spent $18 million—because one party knew he was poison and the other was too afraid to admit it. Democrats also appeared to reclaim voters of color who had drifted toward Trump in 2024, with over 90 percent of Black voters and a 30-point lead with Latino voters in key races.

3. Trump’s Petulant Press Conference Exposes a Broken President

Less than twelve hours after the electoral bloodbath, Trump held a press conference that felt like a political wake. The cadence was off, the confidence was gone, and he openly admitted “I don’t think it was good for Republicans” before blaming the government shutdown his pollsters said was “a big factor, negative for Republicans.” Then things got truly bizarre. He demanded Republicans kill the filibuster so he could ban mail-in voting and require ID “at the grocery store”—a zombie talking point that won’t die—before wandering into a strange tangent about being called a king and comparing his opponents to kamikaze pilots. The performance was ashen, halting, breathless. Even his allies are quietly testing the exits, and inside MAGA you can hear the floorboards creak.

2️⃣ Maple MAGA Collapses as Canadians Choose Competence

Up in Canada, Pierre Poilievre’s 30-point lead evaporated when Mark Carney entered the race three months before the election. Carney—the central banker who knows how to build economies—destroyed the dollar-store Trump running on populist anti-expert nonsense. Yesterday Carney released a budget that doubles the deficit to invest in military, infrastructure, housing, and healthcare, and conservatives immediately started crossing the floor to join him. Chris Detremont from Atlantic Canada resigned from the Conservative Party, saying he knew Canada needed to rebuild and he was choosing country over party. Carney isn’t a liberal or a conservative—he’s just competent. And Canadians, like Americans, are done with performative chaos.

1️⃣ Zohran Mamdani Makes New York City History

Zohran Mamdani won New York City with two-thirds of voters under 45, becoming the city’s youngest mayor since the 19th century, its first Muslim mayor, and its first South Asian mayor. He ran on affordability—universal childcare, rent freezes, free transit—and crushed Andrew Cuomo, who ran as an independent with Trump’s endorsement. Hakeem Jeffries claimed “the Democratic Party is back,” but it’s not the same Democratic Party. Young voters were animated a democratic socialist they elected two women Governors, rejected identity politics for policies that deliver for middle-class working people. Mamdani’s win is the same formula that worked for Biden in 2020: speak to the working class and do the work. The Democratic establishment can either get on board with this message shift or watch from the sidelines as voters build the future without them.

Share

The FiveStack is available as an audio podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Advertising inquiries email next@narativ.org. The FiveStack is a co-production of deanblundell.substack.com and narativ.org.Thank you

,

,

,

,

, and many others for tuning into my live video with

! Join me for my next live video in the app.