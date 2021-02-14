Trump on Trial: GOP

The After Show began with a moody undertone as the panel ponders how a near-perfect impeachment case could still leave former president Donald Trump acquitted. Noel Casler is our special guest, along with reporter Sandi Bachom and as usual Greg Olear and L.B. are on the show. Part 2, we look at the timeline of events during which the decision to withh…
Narativ with Zev Shalev (Audio)
Uncover the hidden forces shaping our world.
Zev applies his skills gained as a journalist and news executive for 30 years to give viewers and listeners an unparalleled view of events changing our world.
Narativ is Where Truth Lives.Uncover the hidden forces shaping our world. Zev applies his skills gained as a journalist and news executive for 30 years to give viewers and listeners an unparalleled view of events changing our world. Narativ is Where Truth Lives.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes