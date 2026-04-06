Trump’s 8 PM Deadline, Bibi Goes Rogue, Hegseth’s Purge, A Major Named American Express, and the War Iran Is Already Winning

5️⃣ A Major Named American Express

The story of the daring F-15E rescue Trump took a victory lap for this morning got a lot weirder once the photos came out of the wreckage Iranian forces picked through in Isfahan. Geneva Convention ID cards. State of Israel automated border-control receipts. American Express cards. American flag underwear. “God, what is wrong with these guys?” Malcolm Nance, a former Navy SERE instructor, said on the show. “Don’t be bringing your ID cards on missions.” Nance, who studied the crash site photos for hours, told Dean and Zev he no longer believes the two C-130s were shot down at all — he thinks they came in nose-first, hot, loaded, blew a tire on landing, the second one plowed into the rut, and U.S. forces destroyed both planes themselves to keep them out of Iranian hands. “That’s not a crash. They were parked side by side and they were just like, fuck it, we blow it.” Either way, the souvenirs Tehran is now holding up on state TV — credit cards, flight bags, a major’s personal effects — are exactly what a sanitized special-operations recovery is never supposed to leave behind.

4️⃣ Hegseth Purges the Brass

While Trump sets ultimatums on cable news, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is quietly gutting the military’s senior ranks. Last week he removed several officers up for one-star promotion, four of them Black women. The pattern is now numerical, not anecdotal. “In the last 160 years since the Civil War, presidents have only fired 11 four- and five-star military officers,” Nance said. “Donald Trump has fired nine in one year.” McArthur. McChrystal. Now nine more in twelve months. “He’s a racist white supremacist,” Nance said of Hegseth, “and he was mad when they wouldn’t get rid of Blacks and women — guys who had served 30-plus years at the highest level of meritocracy in the United States.” Dean called it the most blatant top-down discrimination in the modern military. The men being installed in their places will be the men holding the phone tomorrow night when Trump’s 8 PM deadline expires.

3️⃣ Iran Already Won the Strait

Trump spent today fantasizing about America “charging tolls” once it takes the Strait of Hormuz. Nance, who has transited the strait roughly a dozen times — including under fire in the 1980s tanker war — said it cannot be done. “They control the Strait by the implicit threat that they could mine it. Not one mine has to be seen. They’ve got 33,000 small boats that could land in Dubai in three hours.” The U.S. Fifth Fleet has been pulled back from Bahrain to Norfolk. Iran has been systematically degrading Kuwaiti desalinization plants, the UAE’s Habshan-Fajra pipeline pumping stations, and now the South Pars gas field. “Iran has not moved once from their position in 39 days,” Dean said. “No ceasefire. You will never control the Strait. Bring it on.” Meanwhile Iran is making a fortune — physical barrels are selling at $150 spot in Yanbu, and Tehran has already cleared roughly $14 billion since Trump lifted sanctions on their supertanker traffic. The longer the war runs, the richer the regime gets.

2️⃣ Bibi Goes Rogue

The biggest single problem in the war right now, Nance said, isn’t the Pentagon — it’s Jerusalem. “I’m saying this as a friend of Israel. They are rogue now.” Israeli aircraft have hit near the Bushehr nuclear power plant three separate times. The IAEA has put out formal warnings about what happens if a containment building cracks. Today the Israelis destroyed the South Pars natural gas field — the same field Tehran warned them about two weeks ago, the field that supplies Qatar’s LNG industry. “Netanyahu doesn’t give two fucks about Qatar,” Nance said. “I personally believe Netanyahu is trying to fail that state.” The pattern is unmistakable: refineries, power plants, gas fields, civilian infrastructure. Bibi isn’t fighting a war against the regime — he’s trying to collapse Iran into a failed state, drag the United States in behind him, and survive his own corruption trial in the noise.

1️⃣ Tuesday, 8 PM. Hell and Damnation.

Trump set the clock today: Tuesday, April 7, 8 PM Eastern. Reopen the Strait of Hormuz or America hits Iran’s power grid and bridges. “That is not military targeting. That is collective-punishment warfare against a country of 90 million civilians,” Zev said in the cold open. Nance was blunter: bombing civilian energy infrastructure on a mass scale to punish a population is, by definition, a war crime — and the order, as written, is technically lawful, which means the new compliant generals Hegseth installed will carry it out. But the bigger problem is that Trump doesn’t have the horses. Six U.S. aircraft were lost over Iran in 24 hours. The American public has turned against the war. Even Trump admitted it on the lawn today, complaining that “the American people don’t want me to do that.” Then, four seconds later, threatened to do it anyway. “He hates that he is tied down by the American public,” Dean said. “How dare they stop him from having his fun.” 27 hours until the deadline. The pilots are home. The strait is still closed. And the man holding the trigger is a drunk monkey with a machine gun, dancing in a circle with Pete Hegseth and shooting up in the air.

Tomorrow night at 8:01 PM Eastern, we find out whether the bluff was a bluff.

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