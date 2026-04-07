Trump's Final Countdown On 'Iranian Civilization'

This morning on Truth Social, Donald Trump doubled down on the ultimatum he issued from the White House yesterday. Tonight, 8:00 PM Eastern. Surrender — or every bridge, every power plant, every hospital in Iran goes dark. 93 million people pushed into the Stone Age by deadline.

His exact words this morning: “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will.”

That is the most audacious threat ever issued by an American head of state — death, corruption and extortion deployed openly against a sovereign nation of 93 million people. And he is using the very same tactics he claims to be ending. We are hearing from the ground that Iran is not defeated, there is no regime change, and there is certainly not going to be the end of a civilization. But the threat itself tells you everything you need to know about who Donald Trump is right now.

So why is he doing this? The answer is money, money, money — and oil, oil, oil. Tonight on Narativ, we showed exactly how Trump’s interests align with Vladimir Putin and Benjamin Netanyahu to make sure American troops and American firepower are being used to secure oil for our adversaries.