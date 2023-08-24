In this special edition, we navigate the remarkable events culminating in Georgia's RICO indictment of former president Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants. Listen in as we unpack the consequences of this high-profile case and why it differs from the three other times he's been indicted. We'll reveal why this case carries significant implications for our…
Trump's Georgia Indictment: Democracy, Media Influence, and Historical Parallels
Aug 24, 2023
Narativ with Zev Shalev (Audio)
Uncover the hidden forces shaping our world.
Zev applies his skills gained as a journalist and news executive for 30 years to give viewers and listeners an unparalleled view of events changing our world.
