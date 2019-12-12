Narativ with Zev Shalev

Trump's Libya Scheme Revealed
Dec 12, 2019
Exclusive: Zev Shalev connects the dots in what appears to be a Trump-Putin scheme. This time the global hotspot is Libya, the resource is oil, and unbelievably, it all connects to ISIS. #LibyaScheme  Support Narativ's Independent Journalism for as little as $5 a month at patreon.com/narativThe video version of this feed podcast is available for iOS dev…

