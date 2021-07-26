Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev
Narativ with Zev Shalev (Audio)
Who Owns Kavanaugh? Part 1
0:00
-36:49

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Narativ with Zev Shalev

Who Owns Kavanaugh? Part 1

Zev Shalev's avatar
Zev Shalev
Jul 26, 2021
∙ Paid

Justice Brett Kavanaugh's appointment to the Supreme Court is back in the spotlight after the FBI revealed it handed over 4500 tip-line complaints to the White House counsel's office without further investigation. Lincoln's Bible and Greg Olear were among the first to raise questions about the legitimacy of Kavanaugh's confirmation process in their Prev…

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Zev Shalev.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Zev Shalev · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture