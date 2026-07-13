👀 STORIES TO WATCH

⚰️ IRAN CLAIMS CREDIT FOR GRAHAM’S DEATH

Lindsey Graham died the way the medical examiner says he died — an aortic dissection, preliminary, natural, toxicology pending. Nobody treated the ruling as the last word. Iranian state TV anchors congratulated the nation on his death, and a regime cartoon staged an assassination — claims the autopsy doesn’t support. Trump had told the world Friday he tops Iran’s kill list, with standing orders to bomb if anything happens to him. Graham spent his last night briefing Trump by phone on the breakthrough he’d announced Friday in Kyiv: after more than a year of his negotiating, the White House had agreed to back his bill punishing any country that buys Russian oil — the squeeze designed to force Putin to the peace table. Colleagues admit no one else can drive that bill. Netanyahu’s far right, meanwhile, shed the one Republican pressing Israel, with Trump’s blessing, toward a Saudi deal built on a path to a Palestinian state. Iran’s rulers, Putin, and Netanyahu each came out ahead by Monday morning.

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🕵️ NEW DOCUMENTS TONIGHT ON THE SPY BESIDE THE FIRST LADY

Narativ revealed this weekend how Paolo Zampolli — the Trumps’ closest friend, the man who introduced Donald to Melania — connects to a Russian influence operation. He texts the First Lady, travels with the Vice President, spent thirty years working the Russians, and serves the US government today without a security clearance. No network has touched it; no paper has printed his name — a live national-security story, and only Narativ is reporting it. Tonight Amanda Ungaro moves it: 7 PM ET, her second live Narativ interview, walking through new documents. Free to watch live, once. Paid after that. Be there at 7.

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🛢️ IRAN HITS THREE US ALLIES — BOTH SIDES QUIT THE CEASEFIRE

Iran struck US facilities in Bahrain and radar sites in Oman over the weekend; CENTCOM hit back at dozens of targets, using attack sea drones for the first time; Jordan intercepted four missiles, and traders drove oil up three percent by Monday’s open. Trump announced Friday he left standing instructions to bomb Iran at levels it has never seen if anything happens to him — and Tehran’s television spent Sunday claiming Graham. Trump has set the escalation on autopilot.

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🚔 ICE KILLS AGAIN — ONE DEAD IN MAINE

ICE killed again this morning in Biddeford, Maine — its second fatal shooting in a week, at least its fourth death this year. Maine House Speaker Ryan Fecteau announced it because ICE wouldn’t. Federal agents police American streets under an immigration banner, and everyone but ICE does the counting.

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⚖️ MAXWELL’S INTERVIEWER FACES THE SENATE — BLACK FACES THE OATH

Wednesday the Senate examines Todd Blanche — the man who personally interviewed Ghislaine Maxwell in prison — for Attorney General. Thursday, Leon Black testifies under oath about his Epstein NDAs. The cover-up is interviewing for its own oversight.

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🎯 THE BIGGER PICTURE

In every story above, someone powerful worked out of sight. Powerful men claimed a senator’s death the medical examiner ruled natural. A Russian-cultivated fixer reached the First Lady, and editors chose not to look. The men who could end the Hormuz war profit from it instead. Federal agents kill in American streets and answer no questions. And the man who managed the Epstein cover-up now reaches for the Justice Department — because prosecutors cannot get you if you run the prosecutors. Subterfuge, all day, everywhere. Zev sits with Amanda Ungaro at 7 tonight. Wednesday, watch the Senate.

🔴 LIVE TODAY ON NARATIV

3 PM ET — Fivestack with Dean Blundell.

5 PM ET — Zev joins The Left Hook with Wajahat Ali: Leon Black and the Zampolli story.

7 PM ET — Narativ Live: Amanda Ungaro, her second live Narativ interview — new documents, live at 7. Free to watch live, once; the replay is a paid event.

📚 READ THIS ON NARATIV

The Spy at the First Lady’s Side — the full Zampolli file before tonight

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