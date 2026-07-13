Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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Marthanne summers's avatar
Marthanne summers
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Thanks for keeping my head able to focus and not explode. You control the anger! I don’t understand how you do this! I appreciate your content, facts and no BS!

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