👀 STORIES TO WATCH

⚰️ THE THERE THERE

Twenty FBI agents swept Lindsey Graham’s Capitol Hill townhouse Monday, two days after the medical examiner’s preliminary finding of aortic dissection — a ruling that stays pending until toxicology returns. Kash Patel called it “assisting local authorities”; Trump says the bureau is “wasting their time.”

On July 9, Israel passed US Intelligence of a fresh Iranian plan to assassinate Trump. On July 10, Graham stood beside Zelensky in Kyiv and announced the White House deal on his Russia sanctions bill — the tariff weapon aimed at the $58 billion Moscow pulls from oil sales to China and India — while an Iranian paper printed its hit list and the White House grounded the Qatari jet over security fears. On July 11, Graham died. On July 12, Iran claimed credit. “I can’t die now,” Graham joked in his final weeks. “I still need to do the Russia sanctions, get Iran sorted out and do Israeli-Saudi normalization.” All three wires were live when he died — and Moscow, Tehran and Bibi’s coalition each outlive the man holding them. Trump behaves like a man who believes the threat: he swapped planes in Turkey when the intelligence landed and travels markedly less than in his first term. The sweep may be proforma. Twenty agents rarely are.

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🛢️ BLOCKADE HOUR

The blockade returns at 4 PM ET today. CENTCOM finished a five-hour strike wave across Iran at 10:15 last night — Bushehr, Jask, Bandar Abbas — and Trump posted the terms on Truth Social: the “IRANIAN BLOCKADE” stops “Iran’s ships or customers from entering or leaving.” Originally he suggested a with a 20% toll on all cargo through the strait but now Trump says is “open to ALL Ship traffic except for Iran” America now calls itself “The Guardian of the Hormuz Strait.” Iran answered with cruise missiles into two UAE tankers, killing an Indian sailor; India summoned Tehran’s envoy. Oil jumped the most since 2020, and gas hit $3.87 — up eight cents in a week, with a war clock attached. Trump promised another “major attack” and reporters a reimbursement: “We’re protecting a very rich portion of the world.”

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⚖️ BLANCHE’S MATH

Todd Blanche faces the Senate Judiciary Committee tomorrow needing two undecided Republicans — Cornyn and Tillis — who owe voters nothing. Graham’s death leaves the committee 11–10 and his seat empty for the hearing. On Monday a federal judge wrote that Trump used her courtroom to “provide some legitimacy” to the $1.8 billion self-pardon fund Blanche’s DOJ still defends. Nineteen Epstein survivors oppose him; he has met with none.

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🕵️ BLACKOUT BREAKS

Fox News, CNN and CNBC all called Amanda Ungaro after Narativ put her documents on air — “everyone calling me,” she said Monday night, and she’s holding them for a congressman first. Senator Warren already demanded ICE’s director explain the Zampolli detention favor. His answers are 34 days overdue.

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🚔 BIDDEFORD CHANGED

Joan Sebastian Guerrero wasn’t even the target of the warrant — he was authorized to work in the US. Maine’s AG says he fled “in the direction of the officer”; DHS says the officer feared for public safety; a witness heard him say “I tried to stop.” The agents wore no body cameras. Second wrong-man killing in a week.

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🎯 THE BIGGER PICTURE

Growing up in South Africa teaches what authoritarian states never learn: the men who run the jailing, the tracking and the disappearing end up imprisoning themselves because when you build a system based on fear and oppression you need to protect yourself from the anger and resentment of others. White suburbs in South Africa were walled in and covered in barbed wire while the townships had kids playing on the streets. It doesn’t matter whose hand carries the threat — Tehran’s, Moscow’s, Beijing’s — the result is one. A president who instills fear in his people now lives in fear for his own life, guarded by grounded jets and standing orders and a thousand locked-and-loaded missiles. The same resentment feeds both fears, and both trace to one man. It’s quite a moment to see clearly what the authoritarianism split screen really looks like — and what it always costs the man at the top.

🔴 LIVE TODAY ON NARATIV

FiveStack with Dean & Zev — 3 PM ET. The day’s five, counted down.

📚 READ THIS ON NARATIV

The Churkin thread started here: Epstein held Russian visas for sixteen years, one sponsored by an FSB veterans’ organization.

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