Lindsey Graham's casket in the Capitol Rotunda, July 28, 2026. Finn Gomez/Getty Images via ABC News

👀 STORIES TO WATCH

⛏️ THE PICKAXE PUSH

Donald Trump's own allies fear what today's White House meeting does — pull him deeper into the Iran war, Politico reports. Benjamin Netanyahu arrives carrying the instrument: Israeli intelligence that Iran moved centrifuges into Pickaxe Mountain, the complex dug too deep for Israel's bombs. Trump read the visit before it happened — "he wants me to stay involved" — days after promising to hit the site "very heavily" and "pretty soon." He paused the bombing thirteen nights in because the Patriot interceptors are running low. Volodymyr Zelensky meets Trump separately today, asking for air defenses from the same emptied stockpile, while Gulf states back Iran collecting "voluntary fees" for Hormuz passage, Reuters reported this morning. Both men built their schedules around a funeral: Washington buries Lindsey Graham today — dead at 71, hours after flying home from Kyiv — the man who spent four decades insisting Ukraine and Israel belonged on the same American side. Two leaders who cannot share a room share a funeral.

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🌏 A MALL CAME DOWN IN KUMAMOTO

A 7.1-magnitude earthquake hit Kumamoto Prefecture at 4:27 PM local time and dropped the second floor of the Aeon mall in Kashima onto the shoppers below. NHK reports a "considerable number" of deaths inside; police cannot reach 20 to 30 mall employees, and no official toll exists yet. More than 50 people reached hospitals, the Shinkansen stopped, the airport shut, and 46,000 homes lost power. Kumamoto dug out of the same ground in April 2016 — then kept counting deaths for months. Rescuers work through the night. Developing.

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🎯 "BARRON, WAIT FOR US"

The Secret Service opened an investigation into an AI video from Tasnim, the Revolutionary Guard's news agency, that maps where and how to kill Melania Trump. Tasnim walks through her locations, her code name, her motorcade procedures — and signs off: "Barron, wait for us." The agency named no specific plot. Abbas Araqchi spent the weekend talking Hormuz fees with Gulf ministers; Tasnim spent it mapping the First Lady.

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⚖️ TWO DAYS TO ASK BLANCHE

Grassley gavels the Judiciary Committee to a vote on Todd Blanche Thursday morning. Darline Graham sits in her brother's seat and counts as a likely yes; Cornyn and Tillis hold the balance over the Epstein files. Narativ put the memo on the record — typed the morning Blanche met Maxwell — and senators have two days to ask.

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EPSTEIN EXCLUSIVE: BILL BARR WAS IN THE ROOM WHEN IT HAPPENED Zev Shalev · Jul 27 Two days after Jeffrey Epstein died, William Barr stood before the Fraternal Order of Police in New Orleans and made an unusual statement about an ongoing investigation. “I was appalled — indeed, the entire Department was — and frankly angry, to learn of the MCC’s failure to adequately secure this prisoner,” the Attorney General said. “We will get to the bottom of what happened at the MCC, and we will hold people accountable for this failure.” Read full story

🗳️ TRUMP ASKS THE COURT TO HURRY

Trump asked the Supreme Court on Monday to free his blocked mail-ballot order — the one routing ballots only to a federal citizenship list — 99 days before the midterms. He asked the justices to hurry.

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🎯 THE BIGGER PICTURE

Lindsey Graham's burial marks more than a death. The world is shifting east — America's authority declines by the month, its arsenal runs low, its word buys less — and Israel now holds a swing position in the balance of power, courted by Washington while Russia leans on it from inside. Netanyahu met Trump today for the eighth time, more than any leader on earth, and came asking America to go deeper into Iran — not to defend the old alliance Graham preached. The old world went into the ground this morning; the next one gets built by whoever shows up most often. Read the originals.

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FIVESTACK — 3 PM ET, Zev with Dean Blundell.

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The special that mapped the merge, the night before it checked into the White House:

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