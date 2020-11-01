After's Halloween 1

As the election draws to a close, After Show celebrates some of our favorite real-life superheroes from the past four years in our first-ever Halloween Spooktacular and voter drive. @LincolnsBible @EricGarland @GregOlear and @ZevShalev host with special guests @JillWineBanks @DrDenaGrayson @CaslerNoel @NinaBurleigh and Andrew Laufer (@LauferLaw). Th…
Narativ with Zev Shalev (Audio)
Uncover the hidden forces shaping our world.
Zev applies his skills gained as a journalist and news executive for 30 years to give viewers and listeners an unparalleled view of events changing our world.
