Aiming At A Prince
Aiming At A Prince

Zev Shalev
Jul 03, 2020
Special Report: At 8:30 am on Thursday, July 2, 2020, Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested for the sex crimes she allegedly committed with Jeffrey Epstein. Her arrest signals a dramatic turn in the investigation with Prince Andrew in its crosshairs. Our exclusive with Epstein witness Steven Hoffenberg as Zev Shalev is joined by @LincolnsBible and @EricGarland…

