Big Dirty Money w/ Jennifer Taub - Part 1
Zev Shalev
Oct 01, 2021
The clock is fast approaching a key deadline in at least one high profile case against Donald Trump. Big Dirty Money author Jennifer Taub joins Zev Shalev and Heidi Cuda to talk white collar crime and why Merrick Garland is reluctant to indict Trump. Zev also shares an update on the suspected Russian disinformation agent Charles Bausman which we feature…

