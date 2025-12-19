Day 332: Tomorrow’s Epstein Deadline and a Surveillance State Taking Shape

📁 Epstein Files Deadline—Will DOJ Actually Release Them?

Tomorrow is December 19th, the deadline Trump signed into law requiring DOJ to release FBI’s Epstein files. The silence from Justice is deafening. House Speaker Mike Johnson sent everyone home and closed the House for tomorrow. Dan Bongino, who hyped these files as a podcaster before becoming Deputy FBI Director, just resigned.

Today House Democrats released 68 photos from Epstein’s estate—a fraction of 95,000 images. Bill Gates with an unidentified woman. Steve Bannon, whose Wall Street past connects him to Epstein’s financial crime networks. Noam Chomsky on a plane. Text messages recruiting an 18-year-old from Russia. Passages from “Lolita” handwritten on a woman’s body. Redacted passports from Ukraine, Russia, Eastern Europe.

This is what they’re showing us. Tomorrow we find out what they’re hiding.

🏛️ Trump Renames Kennedy Center After Himself—Illegally

Trump added his name to the Kennedy Center. Federal law explicitly prohibits installing additional memorials there without Congress. He did it anyway.

The board “vote” was on Zoom, run from someone’s house. Representative Joyce Beatty tried to object—she was muted. Others with concerns were muted. The White House claimed unanimous approval. It wasn’t.

The website already says “Trump-Kennedy Center.” A memorial Congress designated for JFK after his 1963 assassination now bears Trump’s name at the end of a disastrous first year. Maria Shriver called it “beyond comprehension.” The Kennedy family should sue immediately.

⚓ Venezuela “Total Blockade” Declared—Act of War

Trump declared a “total and complete blockade” of all sanctioned oil tankers entering or leaving Venezuela, designating Maduro’s government a “foreign terrorist organization.” The U.S. military has already killed at least 90 people since September in vessel strikes Trump claims are drug interdiction but provides no evidence for.

Venezuela condemned the blockade as “illegal and reckless.” Russia warned of “unpredictable consequences.” Under international law, a true naval blockade is an act of war.

Trump’s “largest armada ever assembled in South America” rhetoric sounds like preparation for military action. Watch this space.

🏗️ Trump Bypassing Law to Demolish Historic Federal Buildings

A former GSA official filed a court declaration alleging Trump is soliciting demolition bids for four historic federal buildings in Washington, bypassing normal review processes. The list includes HUD headquarters—a brutalist architectural landmark—and buildings with iconic New Deal murals.

Trump can relocate departments. But there’s a process for demolishing historic buildings. He’s ignoring it, just like he ignored the process for gutting the White House East Wing.

If he gets away with demolishing these buildings, he’ll demolish anything, anywhere. This is the people’s architectural heritage, not his personal property.

📱 ICE Scans U.S. Citizen’s Face Before Releasing Him

ICE agents detained a 23-year-old U.S. citizen in Chicago, ignored his claims of citizenship, handcuffed him, and only released him after scanning his face with facial recognition technology that confirmed his status.

There was no legal basis for the detention. The scan revealed the system is linked to multiple government databases, providing instant access to comprehensive personal information through a portable device.

Combine this with CBP’s 500 new surveillance drones operating “beyond visual line of sight,” airline data on domestic travelers, and license plate readers—we’re living in a surveillance state. Today it’s deployed against immigrants and people of color. Tomorrow it’s all of us.

The pattern is clear: ignore the law, silence opposition, declare victory, surveil everyone.

Day 332 is just another day in an administration that treats accountability as weakness and oversight as optional. We’re tracking every development, every connection, every norm violated.

Because someone has to.

The Trump Tyranny Tracker airs Monday-Thursday at 2 PM ET.

