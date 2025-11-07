Narativ with Zev Shalev

The World Is Waking Up To Epstein's Financial Crimes

Today’s live with Tara Palmeri marked a breakthrough
Zev Shalev
and
Tara Palmeri
Nov 07, 2025
Tara Palmeri has done extraordinary work documenting Jeffrey Epstein’s survivors in

The Red Letter, giving voice to Virginia Giuffre and the women trafficked to the most powerful men in the world.

She brought Bloomberg’s latest: federal prosecutors built a parallel money laundering investigation alongside the sex trafficking case. Simultaneous. And Eps…

