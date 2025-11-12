Britain Cuts Intelligence Ties as Trump’s Caribbean Killing Spree Shatters Allied Trust

🌍 INTELLIGENCE COLLAPSE: The Five Eyes Alliance Fractures

The United Kingdom suspended intelligence sharing with the United States in the Caribbean after determining that Trump’s policy of bombing suspected drug boats amounts to illegal extrajudicial killing. British officials concluded their intelligence was being used to select lethal targets for strikes that have already killed 76 people. Canada and U.S. military lawyers echo Britain’s assessment: these operations violate international law.

“I don’t think people understand how consequential this is,” Olga noted on today’s show. “US and UK have the closest intelligence sharing and are the closest allies forever. And here you have the UK concerned that the information they were providing was used to carry out these killings and they don’t want to be complicit in murder.” This marks the first time in the post-World War II era that Britain has cut intelligence cooperation with America over concerns about complicity in extrajudicial violence. The Five Eyes began fracturing in February after Zelensky was thrown out of the White House. In August, Tulsi Gabbard blocked allied access to Russia-Ukraine intelligence. Last month, Dutch intelligence publicly cut back NSA and CIA cooperation. Now Britain has made the break official and public.

🔍 BROKEN PROMISES: Patel’s Betrayal of MI5

FBI Director Kash Patel promised MI5 he would preserve a critical FBI liaison post in London that coordinates Five Eyes surveillance, including monitoring of China’s new embassy. He then abruptly eliminated the position as part of his bureau purge, reassigning the agent without notice. The betrayal reveals how Patel’s systematic gutting of counterintelligence veterans serves to isolate America from allied cooperation.

⚖️ JUSTICE CORRUPTED: Rewarding Coup Plotters, Hunting Investigators

Trump issued “full, complete, and unconditional” pardons to 77 allies tied to the 2020 election subversion effort — Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows, Sidney Powell among them. Many face only state charges his pardons cannot legally touch. The Justice Department simultaneously opened a criminal inquiry into the intelligence officials who authored the 2017 assessment of Russian election interference, issuing up to 30 subpoenas targeting John Brennan, Peter Strzok, and Lisa Page. The 2017 assessment was validated by every subsequent investigation, including the Republican-led Senate Intelligence Committee. Yet Trump now criminally investigates analysts who reported accurate intelligence because he dislikes their conclusions.

🔒 PRISON PRIVILEGES: Maxwell’s Special Treatment

A whistleblower told Rep. Jamie Raskin that Ghislaine Maxwell receives banned privileges in federal prison: custom meals, expedited mail, after-hours recreation, a service puppy in training, computer-enabled visits — all while preparing a commutation request for Trump. “Can you imagine every survivor who this woman basically raped and delivered to wealthy people?” Olga asked. “They’re sitting there locked within their horrors and their mind. And this woman is playing with fucking puppies.” Meanwhile, Alexander Smirnov — the FBI informant who admitted fabricating the Biden-Burisma conspiracy — vanished from federal custody despite a six-year sentence, officials claiming he was “furloughed” with no forwarding address.

👁️ SURVEILLANCE STATE: Mass Tracking Deployed at Public Gatherings

DHS deployed the Homeland Security Information Network at college football games and campus protests, integrating live feeds from CCTV, drones, body cameras, and private cameras into real-time facial recognition searches. The surveillance infrastructure operates without disclosure to attendees and far exceeds what the public is told. Testing mass surveillance at football games normalizes the technology before deploying it against political opposition.

Trump Tyranny Tracker airs Monday and Tuesday at 2PM ET on Narativ.org.

