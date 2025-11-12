NARATIV has obtained three previously unreported emails that directly implicate Donald Trump in knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking operation. These emails, sent between 2011 and 2019, show Jeffrey Epstein explicitly stating that Trump knew about “the girls” and asked Ghislaine Maxwell to “stop.”

One email reveals that a victim spent hours with Trump at Epstein’s house - but was never mentioned in testimony.

Another shows Epstein and journalist Michael Wolff strategizing about how to leverage Trump’s denials for “political currency” during the 2016 presidential campaign.

These are Epstein’s own words, in writing, to Ghislaine Maxwell and Michael Wolff.

EMAIL 1: “THE DOG THAT HASN’T BARKED”

The first email was sent on April 2nd, 2011 - exactly one month after British newspapers published explosive exposés about Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre.

Jeffrey Epstein writes to Ghislaine Maxwell:

“I want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is trump. [VICTIM] spent hours at my house with him, he has never once been mentioned.”

Let me repeat that: A victim spent HOURS with Trump at Epstein’s house.

Epstein is noting - with apparent satisfaction - that despite this victim’s testimony to authorities, Trump’s name “has never once been mentioned.”

The context here is critical. This email came just weeks after the Mail on Sunday published photographs of Prince Andrew with 17-year-old Virginia Roberts at Ghislaine Maxwell’s

London townhouse.

Prince Andrew was facing global media scrutiny. His reputation was being destroyed.

But Trump? According to Epstein: the “dog that hasn’t barked.”

Lev Parnas: “Now We Place Him in Epstein’s Home With a Victim”

Lev Parnas, former Trump associate who has been cooperating with investigators, put it bluntly:

“Trump kept boasting to everybody that he’s never been to Epstein Island. Well, now we place him in Epstein’s home with a victim for several hours. So these are very damaging.”

This email doesn’t just show Trump’s connection to Epstein - it shows Epstein actively tracking which victims could or couldn’t implicate Trump.

EMAIL 2: “HE KNEW ABOUT THE GIRLS”

Fast forward eight years. January 31st, 2019.

The Miami Herald has just published Julie K. Brown’s devastating “Perversion of Justice” investigation.

Federal prosecutors are circling. Epstein will be arrested in just five months.

And Epstein is emailing journalist Michael Wolff - the author who had unprecedented access to Trump for “Fire and Fury.” Epstein writes:

“trump said he asked me to resign, never a member ever. of course he knew about the girls as he asked ghislaine to stop” “Of course he knew about the girls.” “He asked ghislaine to stop.”

This is Jeffrey Epstein explicitly stating that Donald Trump:

- KNEW about the sex trafficking operation

- ASKED Ghislaine Maxwell to stop

These are not allegations from victims. This is Epstein himself, telling a journalist that Trump had direct knowledge.

EMAIL 3: “POLITICAL CURRENCY”

December 15th, 2015. Trump is the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination. CNN is hosting a debate in Las Vegas. And Michael Wolff emails Epstein with a heads-up:

“I hear CNN planning to ask Trump tonight about his relationship with you--either on air or in scrum afterwards.”

Epstein replies:

“if we were able to craft an answer for him, what do you think it should be?”

Now listen to Wolff’s response:

“I think you should let him hang himself. If he says he hasn’t been on the plane or to the house, then that gives you a valuable PR and political currency.



You can hang him in a way that potentially generates a positive benefit for you, or, if it really looks like he could win, you could save him, generating a debt.”

This is a calculated strategy. Let Trump lie about the plane, the house. Then either expose him for “political currency” - or SAVE him to create a debt.

Lev Parnas: Trump Was “Part of the Cover-Up”

“What we’re starting to see is that Donald Trump was part of maybe the cover-up going back then, protecting himself and maybe laying out Epstein.”

This suggests Trump wasn’t just aware of Epstein’s operation - he may have been actively involved in managing the fallout and controlling who got exposed.

THE TIMELINE

