Zev Shalev: Investigating the Biggest Heist in History

Zev Shalev
Stephanie G Wilson, PhD
Nov 12, 2025

Investigative journalist Zev Shalev joined Stephanie Wilson on Freedom Over Fascism Live to break down the newly released Epstein-Maxwell emails from House Democrats, revealing how Jeffrey Epstein coordinated damage control with author Michael Wolff during Trump’s 2015 presidential campaign and managed Prince Andrew’s scandal through Ghislaine Maxwell. The emails expose a sophisticated operation spanning 2011-2019, raising questions about Epstein’s Wolff’s role as intermediary between Trump’s campaign and Epstein, while Zev connected these revelations to his ongoing “Greatest Heist” investigation into Trump-Epstein financial crimes. The conversation traced how billions of dollars moved through Epstein’s accounts—a college dropout fired from Bear Stearns who somehow became a near-billionaire—and why mainstream media continues suppressing these financial crime networks that stretch from the 1980s to today’s political landscape.

