Breaking: Leaked Audio Reveals Steve Witkoff Coaching Vladimir Putin’s Advisor on Pitching Ukraine 'Peace Deal' Proposal to Trump

On Day 310 of the Trump administration, Bloomberg dropped an explosive scoop: they obtained an actual recording of Steve Witkoff—Trump’s special envoy—calling Yuri Ushakov, Putin’s advisor, on October 14th to coach him on how to pitch Russia’s Ukraine surrender plan to Trump. The call came one day before Trump’s phone call with Putin.

Let that sink in. The American president’s envoy was advising the Kremlin on how to sell their demands to make it look like the plan originated from Washington. Witkoff also helpfully tipped off the Russians that Zelensky would be visiting the White House later that week.

This isn’t negotiation. It’s coordination. In any functioning democracy, this would trigger an immediate investigation.

The “Seditious Six”

Instead, the FBI busies itself with more pressing matters—like interviewing six Democratic lawmakers who reminded service members they can refuse illegal orders.

Senator Mark Kelly, a decorated Navy captain and former astronaut, now faces a Pentagon investigation that could lead to court-martial. His crime? Stating the obvious: that the Uniform Code of Military Justice requires troops to disobey unlawful orders. Trump called for these veterans to be arrested and executed for “sedition.” Defense Secretary Hegseth labeled them the “Seditious Six.”

Indiana Caves

Indiana’s Republican leadership caved to Trump’s bullying campaign. After publicly attacking holdout lawmakers by name, calling them RINOs, and promising to primary anyone who resisted his redistricting demands, the state legislature reversed course. Several lawmakers reported being targeted with swatting and death threats. Democracy by intimidation.

Foreign Trolls Exposed

X’s new “About This Account” feature accidentally confirmed what we’ve been saying for years: much of MAGA’s online army isn’t even American. Accounts like MAGANationX (”Patriot Voice for We The People” with 390,000 followers) turned out to be operating from Eastern Europe. MAGA Scope, featuring Trump in a tuxedo with American flag emojis, was created in Nigeria in 2024. As Olga noted, Nigeria is a known hub for Russian bot operations—these aren’t random scammers, they’re nodes in a coordinated influence network.

The Fracturing

Trump’s approval has sunk to 38%—his lowest of the second term—with a 19-point gap between approval and disapproval. The MAGA coalition is fracturing over Iran policy, the Epstein files, and the Argentina bailout. Even Marjorie Taylor Greene is reportedly eyeing the exit.

Keep Ukraine in Your Thoughts

This Thanksgiving, as Olga reminded us, keep Ukraine in your thoughts. People are still being pulled from rubble after the latest Russian bombardment. Missiles keep falling while Washington pretends to negotiate a “peace plan” that Moscow literally wrote.

Follow Olga Lautman’s essential tracking at Trump Tyranny Tracker and Unmasking Russia. The Trump Tyranny Tracker airs Monday through Thursday at 2PM ET.

