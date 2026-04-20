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BREAKING NEWS: President Trump's Labor Secretary — Lori Chavez-DeRemer — has resigned.
She is the third Trump cabinet secretary to resign in 6 weeks
Apr 20, 2026
Narativ with Zev Shalev (Audio)
Uncover the hidden forces shaping our world.
Zev applies his skills gained as a journalist and news executive for 30 years to give viewers and listeners an unparalleled view of events changing our world.
Narativ is Where Truth Lives.Uncover the hidden forces shaping our world. Zev applies his skills gained as a journalist and news executive for 30 years to give viewers and listeners an unparalleled view of events changing our world. Narativ is Where Truth Lives.
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