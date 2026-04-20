Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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BREAKING NEWS: President Trump's Labor Secretary — Lori Chavez-DeRemer — has resigned.

She is the third Trump cabinet secretary to resign in 6 weeks
Zev Shalev's avatar
Zev Shalev
Apr 20, 2026

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