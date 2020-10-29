Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev
Narativ with Zev Shalev (Audio)
Deadly Data 1: Dr Birx
0:00
-33:42

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Narativ with Zev Shalev

Deadly Data 1: Dr Birx

Zev Shalev's avatar
Zev Shalev
Oct 29, 2020
∙ Paid

Donald Trump's Coronavirus coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx and his Silicon Valley backer Peter Thiel are being blamed for botching data gathering for COVID-19, putting thousands of live at risk. Zev its joined by Charles Piller @cpiller is an investigative journalist for Science Magazine @EricGarland is the host of the new intelligence podcast Game Theory …

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Zev Shalev.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Zev Shalev · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture