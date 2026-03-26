Dictator Trump Holds Court, Dodges Airport Crisis, Rewards Criminals, Rigs Oil Prices and Orders a Suicide Mission

5️⃣ The Dictator Holds Court

Donald Trump’s first full cabinet meeting played out like a scene from Pyongyang, with sycophantic praise from every corner of the room while the president fell asleep three times, rambled incoherently for seven minutes, and sat with hands visibly caked in makeup. Dean Blundell described it best: “Trump’s cabinet meeting was a 47-car pileup, and he was driving all 47 cars.” Trump used the televised spectacle to attack Supreme Court Justices Barrett and Gorsuch as “sickening” after the tariff ruling, dismissed British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s offer of aircraft carriers to help in the Persian Gulf, and sat stone-faced while Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth excoriated the media for reporting the truth about America’s broken war machine. Senator Markwayne Mullin was introduced as the new DHS Secretary, and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum told Trump that Venezuela wants to build him a statue, drawing comparisons to the kind of flattery reserved for dictators.

4️⃣ Congress Flees Tomorrow

Day 40 of the DHS shutdown arrived with Congress preparing to leave town for recess, abandoning TSA screeners who haven’t been paid and travelers facing 10-hour security lines at major airports. ICE agents at the southern border are handing out water bottles to migrants because they have no resources to process them. The air safety crisis deepened after an Air Canada flight and a LaGuardia fire truck nearly collided on the tarmac because the truck had no transponder and the airport’s overloaded radar system was being managed by a single air traffic controller. Dean cancelled two upcoming U.S. trips over safety concerns, warning that with spring break travel surging, the system is on the verge of catastrophic failure.

3️⃣ DOJ Runs a Loyalty Program

Michael Flynn received a $1.2 million taxpayer-funded settlement from the DOJ for “malicious prosecution,” despite having pleaded guilty twice and being a man who served as a foreign agent for Russia and Turkey, participated in January 6th, and became a QAnon leader. Meanwhile, Kash Patel’s grand jury testimony was released completely redacted except for his invocations of the Fifth Amendment, raising serious questions about what the nation’s top law enforcement official is hiding. In a Miami courtroom, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro appeared in shackles but refused to cooperate with Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard’s request that he falsely claim Venezuela interfered in the 2020 election to bolster Trump’s narrative. And in a bizarre side deal, Trump envoy Steve Witkoff negotiated Pakistan’s rebuilding plan for New York’s Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan in exchange for Pakistan’s acceptance of crypto currency.

2️⃣ 10 Tankers: Iran’s Real Signal

Trump claimed Iran sent 10 oil tankers to the United States as a peace gesture, but the real story is who actually controls Iran now. The power behind the regime is Ahmad Vahidi, the Interpol-wanted terrorist responsible for the 1994 Argentina bombing and the 1996 Khobar Towers attack, who served as the first commander of the IRGC Quds Force. A new generation of extremist hardliners has replaced the old guard, and those tankers weren’t a peace offering — they were a demonstration that this new leadership controls Iran’s oil infrastructure and can turn the spigot on or off at will.

1️⃣ Kharg Island: A Suicide Mission

The Pentagon is planning a ground assault on Kharg Island, the tiny speck in the Persian Gulf that handles 90 percent of Iran’s crude oil exports, using the 82nd Airborne and Marines. Trump gave Iran a Friday deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, timed to the end of the trading week to prop up stock prices. But as Malcolm Nance laid out on Narativ Live, a million trained Basij soldiers are waiting in fortified positions built over 47 years, armed with missile systems that can lock onto targets and fragment into secondary warheads. The island has one runway that Iran would destroy immediately, the USS Gerald Ford is in port and not operational, and the Abraham Lincoln is out of ammunition in the Indian Ocean. The Trump family’s motive became clearer when Dean revealed that Eric and Donald Jr. have each accumulated roughly $10 billion by rolling up drone manufacturing and AI automation companies across the defense sector — effectively owning a piece of the entire U.S. military industrial complex. This isn’t just a war for oil or ego. It’s a war to feed a family monarchy.

The Five Stack is ticking — and the clock is running out.

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The FiveStack is available as an audio podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. The FiveStack is a co-production of deanblundell.substack.com and narativ.org.Thank you Lev Parnas, Cash Flow Collective, Robin Payes, Pamela, Lalisa, and many others for tuning into my live video with Dean Blundell! Join me for my next live video in the app.