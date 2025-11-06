FAA Orders Flight Cuts at 40 Airports as Shutdown Chaos Escalates

The Trump administration is forcing unprecedented 10% flight reductions at 40 of America’s busiest airports starting Friday, as the government shutdown—now the longest in U.S. history—enters its second month with air traffic controllers working without pay. But that’s just the beginning of today’s chaos.

Before we dive into the top 5, we spoke with Jacob Kaarsbo, former Danish intelligence officer, about Denmark’s remarkable commitment to Ukraine: nearly $1 billion in weapons through 2027, including a groundbreaking workaround allowing Ukrainian firms to manufacture drones, missiles, and rocket fuel on Danish soil. Ukraine will open a defense export office in Copenhagen by year’s end, building a permanent defense export industry while Europe prepares for a post-American security guarantee. The conversation revealed how smaller nations are stepping up as American commitment wavers.

5️⃣ Sandwich Guy Acquitted: Pirro’s Second Loss

A D.C. jury acquitted Air Force veteran Sean Dunn of assaulting a federal officer after he threw a salami sub at a CBP agent during Trump’s law enforcement takeover of the city. This marks U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro’s second major defeat in a month—grand juries twice refused to indict on felonies, then a trial jury rejected the misdemeanor charge. Dunn’s lawyers successfully argued the sandwich throw was “harmless gesture” of political protest. The irony cuts deep: Trump pardoned 1,600 January 6th rioters who beat officers with weapons, but his DOJ prosecuted a man who threw a hoagie. Pirro personally taunted Dunn on social media saying “stick your Subway sandwich somewhere else”—the jury’s verdict shows juries reject her maximum prosecution approach when they hear the facts.

4️⃣ Heritage Foundation in Open Revolt

The conservative Heritage Foundation is imploding after president Kevin Roberts defended Tucker Carlson’s interview with White nationalist Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes. Internal messages reviewed by CNN show senior staff describing “an absolute shitshow” with Roberts having “lost control of the organization.” The Zionist Organization of America withdrew from Heritage’s antisemitism project, Roberts’ chief of staff resigned, and major donors are threatening to pull funding. Staff discovered Roberts’ old tweets praising Mike Pence and condemning January 6th—a complete ideological flip. When even Laura Loomer calls Carlson “a poison pill to the GOP,” you know the conservative movement is eating itself. Heritage created Project 2025, which Trump himself distanced from. Now the institution that shaped Republican policy for decades faces an existential crisis over whether to embrace White nationalism.

3️⃣ Trump’s Ozempic Deal

Trump announced an agreement with Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk slashing prices on weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy for Medicare patients—from over $1,000 monthly to $149-$245. The deal expands Medicare coverage for obesity treatment, potentially benefiting 10 million patients. Trump claims credit for “Most Favored Nation” pricing, though he’s leveraging Biden-era Medicare negotiation authority. The Oval Office event took a surreal turn when Novo Nordisk executive Gordon Findlay collapsed during the announcement, requiring immediate aid from Dr. Mehmet Oz. The timing—just before the 2026 midterms—raises questions about sustainability versus political theater.

2️⃣ Russian Bomb Threats Target New Jersey Polls

Russian-linked bomb threats forced closure of multiple New Jersey polling locations on Election Day, with emails traced to Russian addresses including detailed pipe bomb schematics and threats to detonate within 11 hours. The coordinated attack targeted seven counties, turning voters away for two hours until a judge extended polling. This marks the second consecutive election where Russian operatives deployed bomb threats against American polling places—2024 targeted swing states, now 2025 hits blue state infrastructure. The escalation pattern shows Moscow testing how much disruption it can cause everywhere, with technical sophistication suggesting psychological warfare beyond simple hoaxes.

1️⃣ FAA Orders Flight Cuts at 40 Major Airports

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford admitted in 35 years he’s never seen anything like this: 10% flight reductions at America’s busiest airports as 700,000 federal workers including air traffic controllers work without pay. The cuts hit Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, and DC—reducing O’Hare flights by 121 daily, affecting over 14,500 seats. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has been warning of “chaos” for weeks in obvious political leverage. Controllers working mandatory overtime and six-day weeks face documented fatigue, but the timing just before Thanksgiving travel reveals the administration’s willingness to weaponize aviation safety for shutdown politics. United’s CEO is cutting regional flights first—small cities pay the price. Frontier’s CEO warns travelers their “chances of being stranded are high.”

