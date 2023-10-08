Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev
Narativ with Zev Shalev (Audio)
Political Thriller: The Ousting of McCarthy and the Hunter Biden Laptop Controversy
0:00
-25:46

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Narativ with Zev Shalev

Political Thriller: The Ousting of McCarthy and the Hunter Biden Laptop Controversy

Zev Shalev's avatar
Zev Shalev
Oct 08, 2023
∙ Paid

American politics is never short of drama; this episode is a testament to that. We're starting with a political thriller - the ousting of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. His replacement could be Jim Jordan, Steve Scalise, or Kevin Hearn. Or it could be a plot twist like no other - Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries as a Unity Speaker. This upheaval …

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Zev Shalev.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Zev Shalev · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture