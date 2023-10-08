American politics is never short of drama; this episode is a testament to that. We're starting with a political thriller - the ousting of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. His replacement could be Jim Jordan, Steve Scalise, or Kevin Hearn. Or it could be a plot twist like no other - Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries as a Unity Speaker. This upheaval …
Political Thriller: The Ousting of McCarthy and the Hunter Biden Laptop Controversy
Oct 08, 2023
∙ Paid
Narativ with Zev Shalev (Audio)
Uncover the hidden forces shaping our world.
Zev applies his skills gained as a journalist and news executive for 30 years to give viewers and listeners an unparalleled view of events changing our world.
Narativ is Where Truth Lives.Uncover the hidden forces shaping our world. Zev applies his skills gained as a journalist and news executive for 30 years to give viewers and listeners an unparalleled view of events changing our world. Narativ is Where Truth Lives.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes