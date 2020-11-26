Raising Kyle 2

Special Report: "Raising Kyle". Our new Narativ investigation takes a close look at the story of 17-year-old mass shooter Kyle Rittenhouse and the many forces allied to Donald Trump who helped shaped Rittenhouse's moment in infamy. Special guest, attorney Don Lewis joins Twitter mob authority Lincoln's Bible and author and journalist Nina Burleigh on …
Narativ with Zev Shalev (Audio)
Uncover the hidden forces shaping our world.
Zev applies his skills gained as a journalist and news executive for 30 years to give viewers and listeners an unparalleled view of events changing our world.
