RBG Remembered

We were live on the air, when Greg Olear spotted the news: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had died at 87. Here's what aired with @LincolnsBible @Ericgarland @GregOlear and @ZevShalev
Narativ with Zev Shalev (Audio)
Uncover the hidden forces shaping our world.
Zev applies his skills gained as a journalist and news executive for 30 years to give viewers and listeners an unparalleled view of events changing our world.
