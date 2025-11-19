The Cover-Up Begins: How Bondi Plans to Bury the Epstein Files

Attorney General Pam Bondi stood at a podium Today and accidentally revealed the entire plan. Asked about new Epstein investigations she’d just announced—conveniently targeting only Democrats—she stammered through non-answers about “information” and “things” before finally admitting she’d defer to a deputy’s social media post. The performance would be laughable if it weren’t so transparent: create new investigations, claim active cases prevent disclosure, and bury everything under “national security” exceptions built into the very legislation Congress just passed.

5️⃣ Harvard Reopens the Piggy Bank

Harvard University announced it’s launching a new investigation into former president Lawrence Summers and his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein—an extraordinary reversal of a case the school thought it closed in 2020. House documents revealed Summers exchanged hundreds of messages with Epstein through July 5, 2019, one day before Epstein’s arrest. The emails show Summers seeking Epstein’s advice on pursuing a romantic relationship with a woman he called his “mentee,” with Epstein playing “wing man.” The probe will also examine Summers’ wife Elisa New, who solicited thousands in Epstein funding for her projects years after Harvard claimed it stopped taking his money. Summers has since resigned or been fired from Bloomberg, the New York Times, and the Center for American Progress. Nobody’s defending Larry Summers anymore—not Democrats, not Republicans. The dog pile reveals something crucial: 80% of Americans don’t care about party affiliation when it comes to Epstein. They want answers, full stop.

4️⃣ The Indictment That Never Was

In stunning courtroom admissions across two days and two courts, Justice Department prosecutors acknowledged that a full grand jury never reviewed the final indictment against former FBI Director James Comey. After the grand jury rejected an early three-count indictment, prosecutors simply had the foreperson sign a revised two-count version without presenting it to the full panel. Defense attorney Michael Dreeben—who argued 105 cases before the Supreme Court—told the judge bluntly: “There is no indictment Mr. Comey is facing.” Lindsay Halligan, the 36-year-old former Trump Tower employee turned prosecutor, appears to have freelanced charges against Comey on Trump’s orders. Federal magistrate judges in separate proceedings catalogued errors, misstatements, and possible attorney-client privilege abuses. This isn’t just procedural incompetence—it’s the idiocracy in action, appointing people willing to break any rule to protect their leader.

3️⃣ Things Happen

President Trump defended Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi with two words that capture everything: “things happen.” Despite CIA assessments concluding MBS approved Khashoggi’s 2018 dismemberment in a Turkish consulate, Trump hosted him at a White House state dinner complete with Army honor guard, black horses, herald trumpeters, and F-35 flyovers. When ABC’s Mary Bruce asked about the murder, Trump called it a “horrible, insubordinate” question and threatened to revoke ABC’s broadcast license. The day before, aboard Air Force One, he’d called Bloomberg reporter Catherine Lucy “quiet piggy” for asking if anything incriminating about him existed in the Epstein files. Two days, two female reporters, both asking legitimate questions about abuse of power. Trump’s response? Protect the murderer, bully the journalists, and collect MBS’s promise to increase Saudi investments from $600 billion to “almost $1 trillion.” The pageantry wasn’t diplomacy—it was sport-washing a murderer while the Epstein votes were still being counted.

2️⃣ The Investigation That Materialized

Four months after the Justice Department closed the Epstein case claiming “no information that would lead officials to investigate anyone else,” Bondi announced a new probe targeting Bill Clinton, Reid Hoffman, and Larry Summers. The timing is surgical: the investigation creates a legal loophole to block document release under the “active investigation” exception in the legislation Congress just passed. Bondi claimed “new information” but refused to specify what changed or why it suddenly appeared after months of public pressure. The pattern is clear—when Trump’s executive order lets only the president and attorney general decide what the law means, and when everything becomes a “national emergency,” they can drape that tarp over any documents they choose. The investigation targets only Democrats despite Trump’s decades-long friendship with Epstein. The enforcement mechanism if DOJ refuses congressional demands? A subpoena requiring Bondi to prosecute herself. Toothless by design.

1️⃣ The Silence Before the Storm

For a week, official Washington talked constantly about Jeffrey Epstein—except the agency holding the files. The Justice Department maintained complete silence until Bondi’s vague promise of “maximum transparency while protecting victims.” The reality stares us down: if Trump wanted these files released, he could have ordered it any time in six months. Instead, he constructed elaborate theater while building legal barriers to disclosure. The legislation contains massive exceptions—anything that would “jeopardize an active investigation” (hello, Bondi’s convenient new probe), anything with “clearly unwarranted invasion of personal privacy,” anything depicting child abuse, anything classified. The House and Senate voted near-unanimously—427 to 1 and 97 to 1—telling the president to release these files. That’s not a suggestion. That’s a no-confidence vote. And Trump still hasn’t signed the legislation sitting on his desk since 8 AM. The beginning of the end is here, and the regime knows it.

SHOW NOTES SUMMARY: Congress passed near-unanimous legislation forcing release of Jeffrey Epstein files, but Attorney General Pam Bondi already leaked the cover-up plan: launch new investigations targeting Democrats, claim “active cases” prevent disclosure, and hide everything under national security exceptions. Meanwhile, Trump defended MBS over Khashoggi’s murder saying “things happen,” the DOJ admitted no grand jury saw the final Comey indictment, and Harvard reopened investigations into Larry Summers’ extensive Epstein ties. The 80% of Americans demanding transparency don’t care about party—they want answers. The regime’s flailing response proves they’re terrified of what’s in those files.

The FiveStack is available as an audio podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. The FiveStack is a co-production of deanblundell.substack.com and narativ.org.

