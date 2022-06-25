Narativ with Zev Shalev

The Jan 6 Hearings: The DOJ Conspiracy
The Jan 6 Hearings: The DOJ Conspiracy

Zev Shalev
Jun 25, 2022
The House select committee investigating Jan 6 focuses on the conspiracy to corrupt the DOJ. Witnesses include Jeffrey A. Rosen, Former Acting Attorney General Richard Donoghue, Former Acting Deputy Attorney General Steven Engel, Former Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Legal Counsel. Join Zev Shalev and Eric Garland for gavel-to-gavel covera…

