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Malcolm Nance read Article 3, Section 3 of the Constitution live on air: "Congress shall have the power to declare treason. That means a new Congress next January could declare treason.” And that’s how the Treason Ticket was born - Every Democrat running in 2026 should be running on the treason ticket.

5️⃣ Generals Turn on Hegseth

Retired Major General Randy Manner, U.S. Army, went on camera and called Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth a “potential war criminal” and “a disgraced National Guard major kicked out of the D.C. National Guard.” That is not partisan commentary. That is a retired general officer putting a marker down that the man running America’s wars has no business being anywhere near a command structure. Retired General James Mattis followed by calling Trump’s entire Iran strategy “delusional.” Senior military leaders are now publicly warning that the civilian leadership is unfit and potentially criminal. When generals start using words like war criminal and delusional about their own chain of command, that is not dissent. That is a distress signal.

4️⃣ Iran Is a Kill Box and Trump Knows It

Malcolm Nance joined the show for an extended segment and laid out in brutal detail why a ground invasion of Iran would be catastrophic for American forces. The Strait of Hormuz is 21 miles wide at its narrowest point, and Iran has spent 40 years turning it into a kill box with pre-positioned anti-ship missiles, explosive drone boats, naval mines, and Basij suicide commandos willing to ram American vessels.

Karg Island, where 90% of Iran’s oil exports flow, sits inside that kill zone, and any attempt to seize it means threading a carrier group through waters Iran controls from both sides. Nance described the geography as a shooting gallery and noted Iran has 600,000 Revolutionary Guard troops, a battle-hardened force that fought an eight-year war with Iraq.

Trump rejected the JCPOA in 2018 even though Iran was complying with every condition, and now he is demanding the same terms back while bombing them. Iran rejected his recycled 15-point proposal today and laid out five conditions of its own including sovereignty over the Strait and an end to all strikes. Meanwhile, someone made $580 million on suspicious oil trades timed perfectly to Trump’s social media posts, the SEC enforcement chief who flagged it was fired, and Paul Krugman called it what it is: treason. Article 3, Section 3 of the Constitution says Congress has the power to declare treason. A new Congress in January 2027 could do exactly that.

3️⃣ Epstein Estate Paid Off Jane Doe 4

The House Oversight Committee released deposition videos of Epstein’s attorney Darren Indyke and accountant Richard Kahn, and Kahn made a critical mistake. In the morning session he confirmed under oath that the estate settled with Jane Doe 4, the woman who accused both Epstein and Trump of sexually assaulting her when she was 13 years old. By the afternoon someone had clearly gotten to him because he walked it back, suddenly claiming he didn’t recall Trump’s involvement. But the damage was done. He already confirmed the payment in a deposition where Trump was named in the question. Indyke sat through six hours claiming he knew nothing about Epstein’s crimes despite serving as his personal attorney for decades and collecting roughly $40 million from the estate. Jane Doe 4’s attorney Lisa Bloom has refused to discuss any details of the settlement, which tells you everything about the nondisclosure agreement attached to it. You don’t pay $40 million to lawyers and accountants because they did a great job. You pay that kind of money because you need them to go the distance covering up something enormous.

2️⃣ Democrat Flips Mar-a-Lago District

Emily Gregory flipped Florida House District 87 last night, the district that includes Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, beating his personally endorsed candidate by 2.3 points in a district Trump carried by 9 in 2024. That is a 21-point swing. Twenty-nine state legislature seats have now flipped from red to blue since Trump took office. The treason ticket is not a slogan. It is a constitutional strategy. Article 3, Section 3 gives Congress the power to declare treason, and a blue wave in November could put a Speaker in place with the authority to prosecute.

1️⃣ Tether Owns the Lutnick Empire

Narativ’s investigation revealed the full scope of how Tether, a foreign-owned crypto company registered in the British Virgin Islands, now effectively owns Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s family fortune. When Lutnick joined the Cabinet he sold Cantor Fitzgerald to his children, who couldn’t afford it, so Tether loaned them the money. Cantor holds $133 billion in U.S. Treasury securities backing Tether’s stablecoins, and if the Lutniks default, Tether becomes first-in-line creditor for the entire firm. The man deciding whether to intervene is Commerce Secretary Lutnick himself. Tether’s CEO told associates before the appointment that Lutnick had promised to run interference against any investigation, and sure enough, Deputy AG Todd Blanche shut down every crypto probe including the DOJ and SEC investigations into Tether the moment he took office. This is the same mechanism Lutnick and Epstein used to help crash the market in 2008, just rebooted with crypto instead of mortgage-backed securities. If Tether collapses, $133 billion in Treasuries get dumped and the U.S. financial system takes the hit. That is not a conflict of interest. That is a financial weapon of mass destruction in the hands of people who have used one before.

The through line of today’s show is simple. Market manipulation timed to bombing campaigns. Estate payoffs to silence rape victims. A foreign crypto company that owns the Commerce Secretary. A defense secretary that generals are calling a war criminal. This is not governance. This is a criminal enterprise operating in plain sight. And Article 3, Section 3 of the United States Constitution gives the next Congress the power to call it what it is. Every Democrat running in 2026 should be running on the treason ticket.

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