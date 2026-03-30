Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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Trump Reveals Secret Bunker He is Building Underneath the Ballroom

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Zev Shalev
Mar 30, 2026
∙ Paid

Donald Trump demolished the Presidential Emergency Operations Center — the underground bunker built in 1941 to protect FDR from aerial attack on Washington — and is building a classified military replacement beneath a $400 million vanity ballroom funded by anonymous private donors.

That’s not hyperbole. That’s what happened.

On Saturday, Trump showed off renderings of his planned White House ballroom to reporters, boasting it would be “the greatest ballroom anywhere in the world.” He said it’s “ahead of schedule and under budget.” He said not one dime of government money is going into the ballroom itself.

Then he said the quiet part out loud: “The military is building a massive complex under the ballroom, which has come out recently because of a stupid lawsuit that was filed.”

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