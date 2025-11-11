Trump’s War on Democracy: From Murder to Gerrymandering

5️⃣ War Crimes in the Caribbean

The USS Gerald R. Ford sailed through the Straits of Gibraltar this weekend, headed for the Caribbean. Since September, Trump’s undeclared war has killed 75 people across 19 strikes using MQ-9 Reaper drones and AC-130 gunships—with zero evidence the targets were actually drug traffickers. The UN calls them extrajudicial killings. Families say they were fishermen. Trump told 60 Minutes that Maduro’s “days are numbered,” telegraphing a coup attempt against Venezuela. The response? UK, Canada, Netherlands, Ecuador, and Mexico have all curbed intelligence sharing with the United States. The Five Eyes alliance—the bedrock of Western intelligence cooperation—is fracturing because allied nations refuse to be accomplices to Trump’s murder spree.

4️⃣ Your 50-Year Mortgage Prison

Trump’s housing plan would normalize 50-year mortgages, ensuring Americans never own their homes. You’ll pay interest for half a century, die before it’s paid off, and leave your kids with the debt. This isn’t about affordability—it’s about permanent extraction. You’ll pay multiples of what the home is worth, all while being told this is opportunity. It’s the natural evolution of the theft documented in The Greatest Heist.

3️⃣ The Greatest Heist: How $40 Trillion Was Stolen

Chapter One dropped yesterday at narativ.org, exposing the origin story of America’s systematic looting. In the mid-1990s, four men met at The Limited headquarters in Columbus, Ohio: Jes Staley, Leslie Wexner, Jeffrey Epstein, and Arnold Kessler. All four ended up connected to JP Morgan in the run-up to 2008. When the economy crashed, Jamie Dimon—connected to this network through Bank One—was positioned as the savior of American banking. The reality? He cost the economy $30-40 trillion. The 2008 crash wasn’t an accident. It was extraction engineered by networks operating from places like New Albany, Ohio—Wexner’s private compound where Maria Farmer was held hostage for three months while no law enforcement intervened. This is how the RAND-documented $79 trillion theft happened. This is the mechanism. The 50-year mortgages? Just the next chapter.

2️⃣ Ghislaine Maxwell’s Five-Star Prison

While Trump cuts SNAP benefits and Medicaid, convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell gets concierge treatment at a Texas “prison camp.” Custom meals from a personal chef. Private Pilates instruction. A puppy she keeps with her at all times. Private recreation after hours. The warden is helping her edit her commutation application to Trump. Other inmates who complain get solitary confinement. Jamie Raskin’s House Oversight Committee is investigating, confirming Trump is considering her pardon. This is what protecting the president costs: luxury accommodations for the woman who holds the Epstein files, paid for by American taxpayers—including the victims she trafficked.

1️⃣ Utah Strikes Down GOP Gerrymandering

Judge Diana Gibson rejected Utah’s Republican-drawn congressional map, ruling it violated the state constitution by dividing Salt Lake City into four Republican-majority districts. She adopted a centrist coalition map instead. Republicans immediately vowed to “restore constitutional government”—apparently the Constitution is whatever helps them win. Combined with similar rulings in Kansas and Virginia, the tide is turning. Democrats likely gain a seat in deep-red Utah. Trump was booed and middle-fingered by 80,000 people at the Commanders-Lions game. His approval is collapsing. Without cheating, authoritarian movements can’t win on merit—and when judges catch them cheating, the consequences accelerate their collapse.

From war crimes to financial extraction to protecting sex traffickers to rigging elections, the pattern is identical. The same networks that engineered the 2008 heist now control the White House. The question isn’t whether Americans are waking up—the boos at the football game answered that. The question is whether courts and allies will hold the line before the damage becomes permanent.

