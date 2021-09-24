Narativ with Zev Shalev

Waiting on Justice (with Rich Signorelli) Part 2
Waiting on Justice (with Rich Signorelli) Part 2

Zev Shalev
Sep 24, 2021
"The time to act against Trump really is now," says Richard Signorelli. "Bring him into the criminal justice system, have him booked, have his picture taken, his fingerprints taken and have him cuffed."  Signorelli would know, he's a former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York. He joins Zev Shalev and Heidi Cuda in a rare and frank interv…

