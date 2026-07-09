👀 STORIES TO WATCH

🗳️ PLATNER WALKS — 18 DAYS TO SAVE THE SEAT

Graham Platner suspended his Senate campaign Wednesday night, days after a woman went on the record accusing him of rape — the second accuser we reported Tuesday — and hours after Bernie Sanders, his loudest ally, joined the calls for him to go. Maine Democrats voted the same night to replace him by nominating convention: party insiders will choose, and state law gives them until 5 p.m. on July 27. Eighteen days. Troy Jackson said "I'm in" within the hour; Dan Kleban and state auditor Diane Denk lined up behind him; Patrick Dempsey — the actor — had to publicly shut down a draft movement. Republicans hold an $8 million ad blitz aimed at a nominee who does not exist yet. Trump worked the wound from the podium: "It's really a question of whether you believe the woman." The seat was Democrats' best shot at Susan Collins — and their clearest path back toward the Senate.

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💣 THE CEASEFIRE DIED ON THE ROAD TO MASHHAD

American jets struck roughly 90 targets across Iran overnight — air defenses, radar, small boats and, for the first time since April, bridges, two of them on the route to Mashhad, where Iran buried Ayatollah Khamenei today. Iran fired back at U.S. bases in Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar and sent ten ballistic missiles at Jordan's Azraq base; Tehran counts 14 dead and 78 wounded. Trump, hours after "let's just finish the job," told reporters Iran "called a little while ago" and wants a deal. Iran has confirmed no call. Oil steadied near $78 — a market pricing a pause, not a peace.

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🎙️ THE GLOAT GETS A MICROPHONE

Forget CNN's reunion story. Michael Cohen — the man Trump's own lawyer branded "the GLOAT: the greatest liar of all time," the witness who testified Trump into 34 felonies — debuts Sunday at 5 p.m. on 77 WABC, hired by Trump megadonor John Catsimatidis with Trump's personal blessing. Narativ has tracked the turn all year: in December he told his followers to shut us down — called Zev "garbage," wanted him to "choke" — for asking about Trump and Epstein; in February came the secret tape where he told a far-right audience he "never wanted to testify"; in March, the band got back together. The lawyer who coined the nickname now runs the Justice Department. Staged to recant.

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⚖️ THE ROOMMATE IS THE CASE

Prosecutors in Provo plan to play the recorded interview of Lance Twiggs — Tyler Robinson's roommate and former partner — as early as today, after Judge Graf cleared it Wednesday. Three days of testimony built to him: the arrest, the rooftop "sniper pad," the compilation video, the texts Robinson sent him after Charlie Kirk fell. Whatever plays today writes the capital trial.

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🚨 NO CRIME FOUND. THREATS SENT ANYWAY.

A federal judge called DOJ's subpoena for every Fulton County 2020 election worker "staggering" and killed it Tuesday. The department answered with a letter threatening election officials in all 50 states with criminal charges. The probe has no crime; the threats went out anyway.

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💬 WATERCOOLER: TURN AROUND, BRIGHT EYES

Bonnie Tyler died at 75. "Total Eclipse of the Heart" owned 1983 and never left — forty-three years of karaoke nights, wedding floors and gravel-voiced heartbreak owe her royalties. Every now and then she fell apart. So did we.

🎯 THE BIGGER PICTURE

Read the day as one story: a party and a government failing the same test from opposite directions. Democrats handed a state party 18 days and a room of insiders to rescue their best Senate pickup — no bench behind the nominee, no structure above the state, nobody's eyes on the prize. Trump's Justice Department spent the same week hunting 2020 election workers past the statute of limitations and threatening the officials who will run 2026. Chaos on one side, force on the other, 117 days to the midterms. Whether American democracy holds is not a November question. It's a July one.

🔴 LIVE TODAY ON NARATIV

LIVE SHOWS RETURN ON MONDAY

📚 READ THIS ON NARATIV

The comeback reads differently when you know what Cohen did the last time Narativ asked him about Trump and Epstein: Why Is Michael Cohen Asking His Substack Followers to Shut Me Down? (December 19) — today's share. Watch it, share it, and you'll know why Sunday matters.

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