Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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Lynn Johnson's avatar
Lynn Johnson
3h

Platner should have been removed when the original accusations came out. As long as he said he was sorry and his wife forgave him then kept him. This type of sexual behavior should never be allowed whether it means a Senate seat or not. We women should be valued better then this.

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1WhiteTree's avatar
1WhiteTree
1h

Party insiders choose? The choice belongs to the people!

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