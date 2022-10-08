Narativ with Zev Shalev

35 Days To Save Democracy
35 Days To Save Democracy

Zev Shalev
Oct 08, 2022
The stakes couldn't be higher heading into the midterm elections, and no one has a better grasp of the lay of the land than prominent Democratic strategist Rachel Bitecofer. Rachel credits Zev with spotting the late Summer resurgence of Democrat support, but Zev worries we may peak too soon. Plus, the latest on Herschel Walker's abortion scandal and Dr.…

