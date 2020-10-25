After Show: Tucking Edition

The original cast is back for a show that's tucking good. A look back at the week that was from the debate to Borat and everything in-between it's all here. @EricGarland is the host of the new intelligence podcast Game Theory Today, @LincolnsBible is Twitter's mob authority and @GregOlear is the publisher of the Prevail newsletter. @ZevShalev is your…
Narativ with Zev Shalev (Audio)
Uncover the hidden forces shaping our world.
Zev applies his skills gained as a journalist and news executive for 30 years to give viewers and listeners an unparalleled view of events changing our world.
Narativ is Where Truth Lives.Uncover the hidden forces shaping our world. Zev applies his skills gained as a journalist and news executive for 30 years to give viewers and listeners an unparalleled view of events changing our world. Narativ is Where Truth Lives.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes