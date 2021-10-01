Big Dirty Money w/ Jennifer Taub - Part 2

The clock is fast approaching a key deadline in at least one high profile case against Donald Trump. Big Dirty Money author Jennifer Taub joins Zev Shalev and Heidi Cuda to talk white collar crime and why Merrick Garland is reluctant to indict Trump. Zev also shares an update on the suspected Russian disinformation agent Charles Bausman which we feature…
Narativ with Zev Shalev (Audio)
Uncover the hidden forces shaping our world.
Zev applies his skills gained as a journalist and news executive for 30 years to give viewers and listeners an unparalleled view of events changing our world.
Narativ is Where Truth Lives.Uncover the hidden forces shaping our world. Zev applies his skills gained as a journalist and news executive for 30 years to give viewers and listeners an unparalleled view of events changing our world. Narativ is Where Truth Lives.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes