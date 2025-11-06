'In An Information War, Truth Tellers Are Warriors' - My Conversation with Shane Yirak

I joined Shane Yirak on Firebrands United to discuss yesterday’s Democratic sweep and what it actually means. We talked about how Mamdani’s victory shows voters want policies that work for the middle class, not more identity politics. The conversation moved through corruption in both parties, the power of independent journalism, and how open-source investigation lets a 25-year-old in a dark room find answers that used to be hidden. I talked about my Greatest Heist investigation—specifically the second book documenting Epstein’s role in the 2008 collapse and JP Morgan Chase’s involvement. Shane and I agreed we’re in an information war. The weapon is truth, documented and verified. That’s how we win.

Thank you

,

,

,

,

, and many others for tuning into my live video with

! Join me for my next live video in the app.