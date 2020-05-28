Narativ with Zev Shalev

Jared: Inside Man 1
Zev Shalev
May 28, 2020
Part 1.  Jared Kushner's ties to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman suggest a complex multinational attack on our democracy in 2016. Zev Shalev's guests are futurist and strategic analyst Eric Garland (find him on Twitter @Eric Garland) and Twitter's authority on organized crime  @LincolnsBible.  Both ar…

