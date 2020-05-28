Jared: Inside Man 1

Part 1. Jared Kushner's ties to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman suggest a complex multinational attack on our democracy in 2016. Zev Shalev's guests are futurist and strategic analyst Eric Garland (find him on Twitter @Eric Garland) and Twitter's authority on organized crime @LincolnsBible. Both ar…
Narativ with Zev Shalev (Audio)
Uncover the hidden forces shaping our world.
Zev applies his skills gained as a journalist and news executive for 30 years to give viewers and listeners an unparalleled view of events changing our world.
