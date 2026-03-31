Kirk Ballistics Bombshell, Trump’s Vanity Empire, $4 Gas, Two Judges Say No and Allies Say Never

Before the countdown even started, Dean Blundell broke news from a fresh court filing: the ATF was unable to match the bullet recovered from Charlie Kirk’s autopsy to the rifle allegedly used by Tyler Robinson. The bullet fragmented on impact with bone, making conclusive ballistics analysis impossible — though the spent shell casing at the scene did match Robinson’s weapon. Robinson’s defense team filed a motion requesting a six-month delay to review the evidence. Meanwhile, Washington County Sheriff Nate Brooksby, who orchestrated Robinson’s surrender, abruptly resigned after 30 years on the job. “This is the biggest story in the world that nobody’s talking about because it’s getting buried,” Blundell said. The case that made Kirk a MAGA martyr — complete with Capitol posters and a Presidential Medal of Freedom for his wife — now has serious evidentiary questions at its core.

5️⃣ Let Them Eat Cake

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill renaming Palm Beach International Airport to Donald J. Trump International Airport, effective July 1 with airport code DJT — and the Trump family had already trademarked the name plus luggage, flight suits, and plastic shoe protectors. Meanwhile Eric Trump unveiled renderings of a 50-story presidential library tower in Miami, gold arches and Air Force One in the lobby, funded by a tax-exempt foundation planning to raise a billion dollars with no restrictions on foreign donations. The original fund was dissolved after failing to file basic paperwork, with $63 million in media lawsuit settlements unaccounted for. Senators Warren and Blumenthal are demanding answers. An airport, a tower, and a trademarked merch line — none of it is about legacy. It’s revenue streams wrapped in presidential immunity.

4️⃣ Gas Hits $4

Gas crossed $4 a gallon for the first time since 2022, with the national average hitting $4.02 — up 34.7% in a single month, the largest spike ever recorded in the United States. Larger than after Katrina, larger than after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Diesel is at $4.59 and analysts say $5 is possible if the Strait of Hormuz stays contested. Every gallon is a war tax from a conflict Americans didn’t vote for and weren’t consulted on, delivered by an administration that promised energy dominance.

3️⃣ NPR/PBS Funding Ruled Unconstitutional

A federal judge struck down Trump’s executive order defunding NPR and PBS, ruling it violates the First Amendment. Judge Randolph Moss called it “viewpoint discrimination and retaliation,” noting the order specifically cited NPR articles about queer animals and a PBS documentary about a transgender teenager. The ruling connects directly to the broader media landscape — with Oracle’s Larry Ellison moving to acquire CBS and CNN, building what Shalev called “not just a surveillance state but a censorship state” designed to control what Americans see, hear, and believe for the next decade.

2️⃣ Judge Halts White House Ballroom

A second federal judge handed Trump a major loss Tuesday. Judge Richard Leon halted construction of the $400 million, 90,000-square-foot White House ballroom, ruling the president lacks authority to fund it through private donations from Amazon, Google, and Palantir — companies with billions in government contracts. “The President of the United States is the steward of the White House for future generations of First Families. He is not, however, the owner,” Leon wrote. Blundell put it more simply: “He’s the Billy Mays of presidents — he’s always selling someone on his idea.” Trump is expected to keep building regardless, just as he ignored the Supreme Court on tariffs.

1️⃣ SCOTUS Guts Conversion Bans / Allies Reject Trump’s War

Two number one stories today. The Supreme Court ruled 8-1 that Colorado’s ban on conversion therapy violates the First Amendment, with Justice Jackson dissenting alone, threatening protections in 30-plus states — on Transgender Day of Visibility. Shalev called it “a Russian copycat policy” and “a pathway to criminalizing homosexuality,” noting Russia banned another LGBTQ organization called Coming Out the same day. Then came the revelation that Kristi Noem’s husband Byron was outed as a cross-dresser on fetish sites while his wife pushed anti-LGBTQ policy in Jesus’s name. And on Day 31 of the Iran war, the coalition of one is collapsing. Defense Secretary Hegseth, who declared Iran “neutralized” last week, is now begging NATO allies for help keeping the Strait of Hormuz open — the same allies Trump called cowards. Italy blocked landing rights, Spain denied overflight, and Qatar asked for its jet back. “They’ve lost the war,” Blundell said. “They’re not willing to admit it, but they’re currently defeated.” Trump’s response to allies: “Build up some delayed courage. Go to the Strait and just take it.”

One year of the Fivestack. Two chill middle-aged snacks doing their best to inform the people — and a whole lot more work to do to bring democracy back.

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The FiveStack is available as an audio podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. The FiveStack is a co-production of deanblundell.substack.com and narativ.org.

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