Noem’s Husband Exposed by Undocumented Worker, Trump’s Library Is a Hotel, SCOTUS Shreds Birthright, Trump's 'Not at War' Wartime Address and Lutnick Wants Your Ballot

5️⃣ Noem’s Husband Exposed

Cross-dressing photos of former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem’s husband Bryon surfaced today — hundreds of messages sent to multiple women showing him in fake breasts and pink spandex as part of what’s being described as a “bimbofication” fetish. Dean Blundell, who broke the story on his Substack, walked through the messages in detail, including exchanges on a fetish platform where Bryon paid tribute to a user listed as “slave” and discussed transitioning fantasies. “She did execute some Americans. She did hurt hundreds of thousands of migrants and people of color in the name of Jesus. She hates trans people and cross dressers. So I can’t ignore that either,” Blundell said. The irony was not lost on either host — the woman who ran Trump’s deportation machine had her own family secret blow up in public, possibly leaked by an undocumented immigrant on the app who recognized who Bryon was. Noem was already quietly removed from DHS weeks ago and reassigned to a made-up “Special Envoy” role. Now we know why.

4️⃣ Trump’s Library Is a Hotel

President Trump unveiled renderings of his presidential library Monday — a Miami skyscraper with his name on it, a gold statue of himself, a golden escalator, and Air Force One in the lobby. Then he told reporters he doesn’t “believe in libraries or museums” and confirmed it would “most likely” be a hotel. The 2.6-acre site was donated by Miami Dade College — a public institution giving away public land for $10. “This is a money laundering center. This is a convention hall. This is a hotel. This is a place for people to pay five times what the market value for a condo is just to say thanks to Donald Trump,” Blundell said. Shalev pointed out that foreign governments — the Saudis, Qataris, UAE, Russians — will pour money into the building, turning what should be a place of public study into a generational revenue stream for the Trump family. “Every single thing is only viewed as a money-making opportunity for these guys,” Shalev said. “There’s not a single thing that is about public service.”

3️⃣ SCOTUS Shreds Birthright Order

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments on Trump’s executive order to strip birthright citizenship from children born to undocumented parents, and his own appointees tore the argument apart. Chief Justice Roberts called the administration’s examples “very quirky” and questioned how they could expand to millions of people. Justice Kagan pointed out the government’s own brief was mostly about temporary inhabitants, not undocumented immigrants. The highlight came when Justice Gorsuch asked Solicitor General John Sauer whether Native Americans would qualify as birthright citizens under the administration’s test — and Sauer said he didn’t know. “You’re on their soil, dickhead,” Blundell responded. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson delivered the sharpest line of the day, asking whether pregnant women would be “brought in for depositions” to determine their babies’ citizenship. Trump sat in the courtroom for 90 minutes, the first sitting president to attend oral arguments. A decision is expected by June.

2️⃣ Johnson Says We’re Not at War

At 9 PM tonight, Trump will address the nation claiming the Iran war could end in “two, maybe three weeks” — while Speaker Mike Johnson insists the United States is “not at war.” The House voted 219-212 to kill a bipartisan War Powers resolution, with Johnson calling the War Powers Act “unconstitutional and frightening.” Shalev laid out what Trump will try to sell tonight: that the war is good for America, that $4-a-gallon gas is patriotic, and that NATO allies who won’t join the fight deserve to be abandoned. Blundell catalogued the reality — AWACS sawed in half by Iranian missiles, stratotankers destroyed on the tarmac in Saudi Arabia, 17 U.S. military installations gone, the Strait of Hormuz under Iranian control. “This is operation cover the shit up as fast as you can and offer 17 different narratives,” Shalev said. Trump told Reuters he’s “absolutely” considering withdrawing from NATO, and MBS put the U.S.-Saudi relationship “on hold.” The free world is closing its airspace to American military equipment for the first time in history.

1️⃣ Lutnick Federalizes Your Ballot

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick — whom Shalev called “the crypto secretary” for his ties to stablecoin Tether — stood behind Trump in the Oval Office and laid out the architecture of a federal election takeover. A new executive order directs DHS and the Social Security Administration to compile a national “citizenship list” of eligible voters, with USPS assigned to deliver mail ballots only to names on that list. “They’re just going to send the mail-in votes to Republicans, basically, or white people,” Blundell said. Oregon and Arizona filed suit within minutes. Shalev connected Lutnick’s role to the larger corruption: Tether was under investigation for massive Russian money laundering, Lutnick sold his business to his children who got a loan from the crypto company, and now this same man with zero election authority is inserting the federal government between every American and their ballot — seven months before the midterms. “The whole thing is just a crypto venture,” Shalev said, “and it’s designed to build himself a fortune.”

Five stories, one pattern: every public institution — the military, the courts, the postal service, the presidential library — gets turned into a private revenue stream or a tool of authoritarian control.

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