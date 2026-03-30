Russia Hands Iran Satellite Images To Strike Us Bases As Trump Spends $400M To Build A Bunker Under The Ballroom.

5️⃣ No Kings — 8 Million March

Two days after the largest single-day protest in American history, the question is what happens next. Eight million Americans turned out across all 50 states in over 3,300 organized events demanding an end to the Iran war, democratic backsliding, and the suppression of the Epstein files. “250 years of American history, there has never been a bigger protest against its own government, ever,” Dean said, noting the numbers have doubled from the previous No Kings march. Yet Sunday morning shows barely mentioned it — Kristen Welker was the only anchor to reference it, calling it “tens of thousands.” Dean revealed that FCC chair Brendan Carr sent notes to media executives warning them not to cover the march, and the regime is now threatening to charge television executives with treason for showing the footage. “When 9 million people show up, that’s a fucking revolution,” Dean said. “That’s the beginning of a civil movement that Donald Trump can’t stop.”

4️⃣ Russia Targeted US Base for Iran

Ukrainian President Zelensky dropped an intelligence bombshell this weekend: Russia took satellite images of Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia on three consecutive days — March 20th, 23rd, and 25th — before Iran attacked the base on March 26th, injuring a dozen American troops and destroying an AWACS command-and-control aircraft and multiple stratotankers worth hundreds of millions. Former Congressman Denver Riggleman, who joined the show as a surprise guest straight off the plane, broke down the significance. “This means we have a massive gap not only in how we’re actually responding, but we have a massive gap in our counterintelligence operations,” Riggleman said, calling for the U.S. to seize all Russian economic assets, arm Ukraine with every long-range weapon available, and deploy jammers against Russia’s GLONASS navigation system. Trump’s response to the Russian-assisted attack on American servicemembers: “They do it and we do it.”

3️⃣ Bunker Under the Ballroom

The $400 million East Wing “ballroom” renovation is really a secret military complex. Trump let the truth slip on Air Force One this weekend, revealing that underneath the ballroom is a massive bunker and command center — something he had been hiding behind the cover story of a ceremonial ballroom with Corinthian pillars. Riggleman explained that what’s really being built is a massive SCIF — a sensitive compartmented information facility — and raised critical questions about other entrances, exits, and whether similar bunkers are being constructed around the country as part of a continuity of operations plan. Dean pointed out that the New York Times renderings reveal bizarre design flaws including stairs that lead nowhere and a front facade with no door, while the building is being funded by private — possibly foreign — donors. “Leave it to Donald Trump to build a brand new ballroom that has no fucking door,” Dean said. Riggleman warned: “I am worried about 2028, and if this thing is complete by 2028, what that means if he does refuse to leave.”

2️⃣ Exclusive: Tether Owns the Lutnick Empire

Narativ published a new investigation revealing Jeffrey Epstein’s direct role in designing the cryptocurrency capture of America — for Vladimir Putin. Emails from the Epstein archive show Epstein pitching an intermediary with a plan to deliver to Putin a vision for Russia to leapfrog America’s financial dominance using cryptocurrency, describing it as a Sputnik-level event. The connections run deep: Epstein’s crypto advisor Brock Pierce invented Tether, the stablecoin whose $133 billion in treasuries are held by Howard Lutnick’s Cantor Fitzgerald — and Lutnick sold Cantor to his kids through a trust funded by a Tether loan. Riggleman called for a crypto investigative task force, estimating Trump family crypto holdings may be close to $10 billion, with 19 of the 25 largest investors in Trump-backed crypto being foreign entities. “It’s almost like it is the Epstein regime,” Zev said. “It’s not the Trump regime.”

1️⃣ Greater North America — The Donroe Doctrine

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth stood at U.S. Southern Command headquarters in Doral and redrew the map of the Western Hemisphere. Everything north of the equator — from Greenland to Guyana, Alaska to Ecuador — is now America’s “immediate security perimeter,” which he’s calling Greater North America. Dean connected it directly to the Greater Israel expansionist plan and identified the religious through line: Hegseth is framing this as a Christian nationalist mission, tied to the Seven Mountains Mandate and Project 2025’s concept of “re-hemisphering.” Riggleman broke down how the plan maps onto Project 2025’s framework where global powers each claim their own hemisphere, with the U.S., Russia, China, and Israel each carving out territory. “This is an attempt by the Donald Trump regime, by Pete Hegseth, to paint his expansionism as a mission from his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ,” Dean said.

Former Congressman Denver Riggleman joined the show as a surprise guest from Zev’s house — straight off the plane, sharing a microphone, and bringing receipts on the Trump family’s capture of the military-industrial complex. His six-part series on the Trump crime family’s drone and defense industry corruption is at denverriggleman.substack.com.

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The FiveStack is available as an audio podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. The FiveStack is a co-production of deanblundell.substack.com and narativ.org.

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