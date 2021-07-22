Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev
Narativ with Zev Shalev (Audio)
The Plot To Kill Khashoggi 2
0:00
-23:27

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Narativ with Zev Shalev

The Plot To Kill Khashoggi 2

Zev Shalev's avatar
Zev Shalev
Jul 22, 2021
∙ Paid

The UAE and Saudi Arabia's influence over Donald Trump comes into sharp focus with two events: Thomas Barrack's arrest for spying for the UAE; and proof the Saudis used Israeli spy technology to hack the phones of Jamal Khashoggi's friends and family before and after his murder. Plus a whistle blower reveals another Israeli tech company has suspicious t…

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Zev Shalev.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Zev Shalev · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture