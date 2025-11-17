The Epstein Files Fight Moves to the Senate—Trump Is Already Working Thune, Murkowski - and Fetterman?

Tomorrow’s House vote will pass with over 100 Republicans expected to defy Trump. The president says he’ll sign the bill but he’s banking on the Senate to kill it.

5️⃣ The Senate Is Trump’s Last Stand

The House votes tomorrow on releasing Epstein files, and it’s likely going to pass—over 100 Republicans could defy Trump. After weeks of personally calling lawmakers and summoning them to the White House Situation Room to kill this bill, Trump lost. So he flipped Sunday night, posting on Truth Social that Republicans

“should vote to release the Epstein files, because we have nothing to hide.”

But the bill still has to pass the Senate, where the bill needs 60 votes. Trump is already working Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Lisa Murkowski to block it there. Has anyone checked on John Fetterman?

If the bill passes the senate Trump will still have one last hail Mary option. Trump ordered DOJ to investigate only Democrats connected to Epstein—Clinton, Summers, Hoffman—creating an “ongoing investigation” that triggers FOIA exemptions to keep the files sealed regardless of what Congress does.

4️⃣ MAGA’s Theological Crisis

When Trump branded Marjorie Taylor Greene “Traitor” and pulled his endorsement, the death threats and pipe bomb scares followed immediately. Her crime? Signing the Epstein files petition. Trump’s response when asked about her safety: “Frankly, I don’t think anybody cares about her.” Greene went on CNN to apologize for “toxic politics” and announce she’s “putting down the knives,” breaking with Trump on substance—ripping his foreign trips while Americans face crushing prices, calling his H-1B stance betrayal. The fracture exposes MAGA’s core question: is this movement about populist ideas or one man’s ego? With a razor-thin House majority, one or two rebels can blow up Trump’s entire agenda.

3️⃣ Larry Summers’ Epstein Dating Service

The former Harvard President and Treasury Secretary turned to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein for romantic advice while pursuing a woman he called his “mentee.” Seven months of texts obtained by the Harvard Crimson show Summers, married since 2005, sharing forwarded emails about his chances of “getting horizontal” with economist Keyu Jin, using the code name “peril.” Epstein played enthusiastic wingman, replying “She’s already beginning to sound needy :) nice” when Summers forwarded her academic paper. This continued through November 2018—after the Miami Herald surfaced 80 accusers—and ended July 5, 2019. Epstein was arrested the next day. Harvard still employs Summers in its most distinguished faculty role.

2️⃣ The Missing Trump Photos

Michael Wolff watched Epstein retrieve six photographs from his safe: Trump by the pool at the Palm Beach mansion, topless young women in his lap, one showing a visible stain on Trump’s pants with girls pointing and laughing. In December 2015, Epstein offered them to the New York Times. They vanished after Trump’s FBI sawed open that safe in July 2019. Israeli intelligence likely has copies—senior Mossad-linked officer Yoni Koren stayed at Epstein’s Manhattan apartment for weeks between 2013-2015. Russia likely has them through John Mark Dougan, the former Palm Beach Deputy who secretly copied hundreds of DVDs from the Epstein case in 2009, then fled to Russia in 2016. Classic kompromat: the value lies in the threat, not execution.

1️⃣ Nothing To Hide? Oh Really?

Five months before his death, Epstein sent an email detailing Trump’s $54 million laundering scheme: Trump used Deutsche Bank’s $41 million loan for a bankrupt Palm Beach mansion at a rigged auction where Mark Pulte ensured no competing bidders, then flipped it to Russian oligarch Dmitry Rybolovlev for $95 million while claiming fake renovations to dodge taxes. Epstein’s email names “trump and his friend pulty the developer” as coordinating the scheme, questions “how did he report the sale, if he did at all on his 08 tax return.” Twenty years later, the Pulte family donated over $1 million to Trump. Bill Pulte now runs federal housing and is illegally accessing databases containing 55 million mortgages to target Adam Schiff, Eric Swalwell, and Letitia James—the Democrats who impeached and prosecuted Trump. When ethics investigators examined these abuses, Pulte fired them. Trump rewards the families who facilitate his crimes with federal power, then their children weaponize that power against his enemies.

